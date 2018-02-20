Grant Denyer’s ‘X-rated’ Sunrise stunt sent him home

FORMER Sunrise star Grant Denyer claims that Melissa Doyle and David "Kochie" Koch brutally cut his weather segment and sent him home over an "X-rated" stunt.

The 40-year-old spoke candidly on his 2DayFM Breakfast Show with Em, Grant and Ed this morning, revealing that a live cross did not sit well with the then hosts.

Denyer quit the television program in 2013 to take a break from the early morning starts before he was convinced by his former boss Peter Meakin to join Network Ten to host the resurrected 70s game show Family Feud.

He recalled on the radio program today how a weather cross inside a pole dancing studio ended up in a confronting phone call.

"I was doing a weather cross from a pole dancing studio - for fitness - and I got kicked off half way through the show on air," he said today.

"The hosts of the show I was working at didn't like the subject of the material and three crosses in - I had six to do - they cut me.

"They cut the feed and said, 'You're not coming back'.

"I got a phone call that said, 'Mate that last cross was a little too X-rated, you know what I mean?' and they just said, 'No more, go home'."

After his co-host Em Rusciano named Doyle and Kochie as the offended hosts, Denyer said he did not stand a chance.

"I just went home. The hosts read (the weather) themselves," he added.

"They didn't even say, 'Just go outside and do it next to a tree in the background - a soft focus tree' - nothing. I got sent home.

"It felt like it was full disciplinary action."

In 2014, Denyer revealed to News Corp how doctors told him he would die if he kept working on the program.

"I just pushed too hard, too long. I did that at the toll of myself and my family. It was a juggernaut that I couldn't stop," he said at the time.

"They'd stand me up on camera, they'd wake me up in between crosses and put me in front of the camera and count me in."

In December, Denyer was announced as the new host to the troubled 2Day FM show alongside Rusciano and Ed Kavalee.

Comedian Harley Breen, who was Rusciano's co-host last year, announced in November that he wouldn't be returning to the program in 2018.

The trio have their work cut out for them with the breakfast show currently struggling in the ratings compared to FM market leaders Kyle and Jackie O.