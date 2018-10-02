Alarming rates of elderly abuse in aged care and at home

An analysis meant to shine a spotlight on crime against older Victorians has also revealed shocking rates of older men and women being abused by their adult children.

An analysis meant to shine a spotlight on crime against older Victorians has also revealed shocking rates of older men and women being abused by their adult children.

GRANDPARENTS are being preyed on by sex predators in nursing homes at startling rates, new crime figures reveal.

There were 696 reports to police of sex abuse against the elderly across the state in the past decade, with three out of five of those occurring while the person was in aged care or hospital.

An analysis meant to shine a spotlight on crime against older Victorians has also revealed shocking rates of older men and women being abused by their adult children.

Crime Statistics Agency numbers showed there were more than 4700 assaults on the elderly in their own home during the decade to last December.

In 35 per cent of cases, the violence was at the hands of the victim's own child.

More than 1700 assaults occurred in the community, and another 703 happened in care.

The figures come amid a flood of stories of appalling treatments towards the elderly in nursing homes and the announcement of a royal commission into Australia's aged care system.

There have been 696 reports to police of sex abuse against the elderly across the state in the past decade. Generic picture: iStock

In its report on offences against people over 65, released on Tuesday, the CSA aimed to provide insight into elder abuse after past studies suggested there was a lack of reliable evidence on crime prevalence on older Victorians.

Burglary and theft were found to be the most likely crimes to occur towards that age group, with almost 100,000 cases in the past decade.

The numbers show targeting of the elderly is worsening and, the CSA said, studies suggested there was considerable under-reporting, with older people less likely to complain about their treatment.

Do you know, or have you witnessed, abuse in care? Share your story: andrea.hamblin@news.com.au

The agency's chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said that in close to two-thirds of crimes against the person the victim knew the perpetrator.

"Our research found that in close to two-thirds of crimes against the person the victim knew the perpetrator, while this was the case for less than five per cent of property and deception offences," Ms Dowsley said.

"The study found that some types of offences were more likely to be committed against those aged 85 or older, with the largest proportion of victims aged 85 years and over recorded for sexual offences."