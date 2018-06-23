Menu
The couple shared the dock in court when sentenced for drug offences. Both had addiction problems over the years. Pixabay/Stevepb
News

Grandparents jailed for drug business

John Weekes
by
23rd Jun 2018 5:45 AM
A MARRIED middle-aged couple has been sent to jail for drug offences.

Ipswich's Wesley James Kapor, 56, and Dorothy Anne Kapor, 54, were sentenced on Friday.

The most serious charge the husband faced was ice trafficking.

And his wife pleaded guilty to six drug supply charges.

Those charges came from "aiding” her husband's drug business, Justice Peter Davis said.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Wesley Kapor developed a drug habit in his teens.

He and Dorothy both had difficult childhoods where adults mistreated them, the court heard.

They met after Dorothy left home at 17.

The court heard Wesley Kapor worked in the US in the 1980s, where for a time he considered himself a recreational drug user.

But he had dozens of drug and property-related offences in Australia.

"You must know, better than I do, that your criminal history is a reflection of your drug addiction and your inability to come to grips with that,” Justice Davis told him.

Dorothy Kapor had a "very unusual” criminal history, the judge said.

After a long time leading a law-abiding life, she was convicted of minor property offences in 2015.

She was jailed for 18 months but will be released on parole on October 20.

Justice Davis said the husband carried on "prolific but low level” trafficking.

The court heard a Corrective Services report showed the man was considered suitable for more community based orders.

Justice Davis considered defence counsel Kim Bryson's proposal for a sentence to enable Wesley Kapor to avoid more jail time.

But the judge said that would mean a "somewhat artificial circumvention” of what Queensland law currently demanded.

Justice Davis said Parliament had decided courts could set parole release dates only for sentences shorter than the grandfather would get.

The grandad was on bail for drug possession offences when the trafficking happened.

He was jailed for seven years but had been in custody since February 2017.

So he is eligible for parole on February 1 next year. -NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

