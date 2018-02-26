Grandpa claims his $140k lottery win ruined his life

A DISABLED lottery winner has told how his £80,000 ($A142,000) windfall ruined his life - after he blew the cash and his benefits were axed.

Daniel Millar, 63, from Motherwell, Scotland, spent his winnings within weeks on a cruise and two holidays to Benidorm and failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about the cash, The Sun reports.

The grandfather, who has long-term health problems, told the Daily Record that he gifted some of the cash to his family as well buying new clothes and home improvements.

After his win in September, he had spent the $142,000 by November - a month before the DWP stopped most of his benefits.

The 63-year-old no longer qualifies for income support, housing benefit and council tax reduction.

"It's a nightmare. I don't know what I can do and I don't where to turn to," he said.

"In December, I got a letter from the DWP saying I had to go to an appointment.

"They then told me I had been reported by the tax office for having £80,000 ($A142,000) in my bank.

The 63-year-old and his wife enjoyed three holidays in the weeks following their $140,000 win. Picture: Mirrorpix/Australscope

"That was true in September but not when I went for the interview. I was £7 ($A12) overdrawn."

Daniel, who previously worked in security, has to survive on a personal independence payment of £350 ($AU623) per month and a pension of £1.08 ($A1.92) per week.

He also has to pay full rent and council tax while his wife and carer Bridget, 63, gets just £62 ($A110) every week.

She said: "There are people winning millions of pounds and we just get a bit of luck and all of a sudden, we are punished for it.

"We helped our neighbour and friends out with some cash.

"We gave it to our family and have nothing left. We paid for three family holidays - a cruise and two big trips to Benidorm.

"We got the kitchen and hall decorated and the bathroom and living room are to be done. There is nothing left.

"The DWP have said we aren't entitled to any money. They say that we have deprived ourselves of capital and don't qualify for the benefits."

This article was originally published by The Sun and appears here with permission.