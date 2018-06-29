Grandmother loses childcare subsidy to look after grandkids

Winnie Pfitzner has been cut off her government day care support because her pupils are all her grandchildren.

A GRANDMOTHER operating a family day care centre where her grandchildren are the only occupants will have her child care subsidy cut off within days.

Winnie Pfitzner has operated Winnie's Family Day Care, an accredited Stepping Stones Centre, for several years.

By looking after her five grandchildren, she receives about $200 each week from the Federal Government, along with payment from her own children.

Changes to the Jobs for Families Child Care Package will result in Mrs Pfitzner losing her fortnightly government payment from July 2.

The changes come as the government describes models of family day care built solely around relative care as a "significant and serious concern”.

New legislation means a family-day-care educator must ensure less than 50 per cent of children in care are related to the provider.

Mrs Pfitzner says she has attempted to attract unrelated children to keep her federal government subsidy, which she says is essential to remaining open.

"I've had to jump through so many hoops to try and get kids,” she said.

"(My daughter) has a wonderful website going and we have Facebook to try and attract people.

"I've had four go through and three of them didn't belong to me.”

Laurie Gray, Mrs Pfitzner's daughter, said the government had taken away her right to earn.

"They've seriously limited what she can earn because a great percentage of what she gets is from the government subsidy,” she said.

The Federal Government's changes are designed to provide more support for families and crack down on people cheating the system.

Ms Gray said other providers would "swap children” to access funding and said her mother was being treated unfairly.

"Why is she being penalised for these other people who are doing the wrong thing and like I said, why should mum limit her earnings or us go and look for other people to look after our children,” she said.

The pair insist the day care is not simply a grandmother being paid to look after her grandchildren.

"I work to a program,” Mrs Pfitzner said.

"Mum does a lot of educational activities with them, they decorated and created a jungle wall,” Ms Gray added.

"She's done life cycles with a frog and a butterfly and play dough.”

Mrs Pfitzner said: "They all have a different folder and observations each week and I work out individual programs for them.”

"I can't do anything else, this is the only work I can do.”

She wants the government to consider winding back the changes and insists she is "not the only one” facing a payment reduction.

"The government wants people to work after 65 and mum's trying to support herself so she doesn't have to depend fully on the government and they're limiting her ability to function,” Ms Gray added.