Grandmother dies, baby survives in garbage truck horror

The distressed family members at the scene where the grandmother was hit and killed by a garbage truck. Picture: Adam Yip

A YOUNG woman arrived at horrific scene yesterday to find her mother had been killed but her baby had somehow survived.

The 58-year-old victim was walking her grandson in a pram when she was struck and killed by a reversing garbage truck in a Dee Why laneway, on Sydney's northern beaches.

Her daughter was at work at a pharmacy when she received a devastating call from police about her mother's death.

"It looked like they'd just been called from work, the father and the mother," witness Catherine Hasler told Channel 7. "It's terrible, it's the last thing you'd expect to happen and get that phone call."

The young woman was joined by her partner as they were reunited with their young son.

The infant had been cared for by a police officer who found him uninjured in his pram.

Images showed the couple hugging as they dealt with the shocking news the woman's mother had been killed.

Police said she couldn't have survived her injuries.

"The family is very distressed, understandably," Inspector Ellen Kaserman said.

The garbage truck driver, 27, has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Manly Local Court on March 7.