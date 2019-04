BIG WIN: Ellen and Cherrie from the Dalby Leagues Club celebrated for the woman who had to rush home and make lunch for her husband.

ONE lucky grandma has hit the jackpot at Dalby Leagues Club, taking home a whopping $1, 338, 983.90 in the Keno 10 Spot Jackpot.

The Dalby woman was playing with a group of friends when she won the $1.3 million jackpot.

Despite her once-in-a-lifetime win, the woman couldn't stay long to celebrate as she had to rush home and fix her husband some lunch.