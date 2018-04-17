Grandfather's story wins top award at film festival

TOP CHOICE: Melbourne university student Jenae Hall won the 2018 Ipswich Film Festival for Youth with her entry, Remaining Grandad.

TOP CHOICE: Melbourne university student Jenae Hall won the 2018 Ipswich Film Festival for Youth with her entry, Remaining Grandad. Ipswich First

A MELBOURNE university student has taken top honours at the 2018 Ipswich Film Festival for Youth (IFFY).

Jenae Hall was crowned the overall winner for her three-minute stop-motion film Remaining Grandad.

"It was inspired by the feelings of visiting my own grandad in a nursing home," the 23-year-old Victorian College of the Arts student said.

"In all, it took a whole year to bring together, the first half scripting and storyboarding and the other half building sets, looking for props and filming."

Hall has written, directed and animated six short films and her work has been screened at film festivals across the world including the UK, US, Canada, Greece, France and Egypt. In 2017, her short film, Nest, won the Special Jury Award at the Acharya Tulsi Short Film Festival in India.

Remaining Grandad was one of six IFFY winners.

The best entries from the competition can be viewed at ipswichfirst.com.au. - Ipswich First