Grandfather told teen she was ‘sexy’ before incident

A man has avoided spending time behind bars despite admitting to exposing a teenage girl to an indecent act.

A man has avoided spending time behind bars despite admitting to exposing a teenage girl to an indecent act.

A MAN who exposed his penis to his step-grand-daughter when doing a sexual act tried to explain his actions as ‘having a good scratch due to jock itch’

The 13-year-old girl had slept in the man’s bed during a stay at his rural property in the Lockyer Valley.

A court this week heard that when she returned from the bathroom, she saw him naked and masturbating.

Ipswich District Court has heard the man was 50 at the time of the offence.

Now 51, he pleaded guilty to wilfully exposing a child aged under 16 to an indecent act while under his care on March 26, 2020 in the Laidley region.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the man was the girl’s step-grandfather and he had no similar prior criminal history.

He said she had been in his bed but left to go to the bathroom. On returning she saw him masturbating.

When interviewed by police in May last year about the incident, Mr Wilkins said the grandfather conceded he had previously pinched the girl’s bottom saying, “she had a sexy bottom”.

“He refers to it as having a good scratch due to jock itch,” Mr Wilkins said.

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux SC asked if the girl had slept there before.

He was told that she had and had only been in the room because a person was already sleeping in the other bedroom.

Mr Wilkins said the sentencing judge may well concede from the defence argument that there were exceptional circumstances in this case for the step-grandfather not to serve any actual jail time as is usually required for such offending.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves tended references and reports that included the man’s difficulties following the death of his wife some years earlier.

“He has been counselled for complex bereavement and adjustment issues,” Mr Neaves said.

He argued that the jail penalty should be wholly suspended and that exceptional circumstances could be found.

Mr Neaves said that if a conviction was recorded it meant the man was a reportable child sex offender who would have to comply with onerous reporting conditions.

Chief Judge Devereaux said the man had exposed his penis to his step-grandchild then made light of it, saying “sorry”.

He said the agreed facts showed he had also been making inappropriate comments to the child such as being “sexy” and that he wished she was his girlfriend.

He took into account the contents of reports before the court, that there had been no physical touching, and the incident was momentary.

He also noted that the offender had taken steps with professional counselling.

Chief Judge Devereaux said although it was a serious offence, in the circumstances he would accede to the defence submission that it was not in the community’s interest and he would not send him to jail.

He was sentenced to a six-month jail order, suspended for one year.