Grandfather on assault charge granted bail

A MAN accused of seriously assaulting a stranger in a suburban street has been granted bail.

Wayne Hedley, 53, a retired roofer from Riverview, made the successful application on Monday and appeared via video-link from the watch-house at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Hedley, a grandfather and father of three, is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm at Old Ipswich Road at Redbank on Thursday, August 20.

His son Nathan Lewis Hedley, 20, is charged with the same offence and on Friday was granted bail to live at Inala.

The court heard the father is alleged to have held a screwdriver at the time of the offence.

Police are alleging it was his son Nathan who broke the man’s jaw by punching him several times last Thursday night.

The charge, if proven, carries a maximum penalty of 14 years jail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police opposed bail.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Wayne Hedley had no history of failing to appear in court.

She said there was no information in the bail objection about the alleged offence.

Sgt Caldwell said it was being alleged by the victim that Wayne Hedley “held a screwdriver and made a stabbing motion “ with it.

“The second male hit him several times. Police believe that male to be Nathan Hedley, and that the most serious violence was delivered by Nathan,” he said.

Defence lawyer Kathryn Lohman said Wayne Hedley conceded it was a serious charge, and that the circumstances suggest a seemingly unprovoked attack on the man who received a broken jaw.

The court heard the motive for the alleged attack was Hedley’s belief the victim was in some way involved with his former girlfriend.

“He and the victim are unknown to each other,” Ms Lohman said.

“He has no intention to have further contact with her or him.”

Ms MacCallum said from the police document before her it would seem to have been an unprovoked attack.

She granted the grandfather bail but ordered that he have no contact with his son, the male victim of the assault, or with his former girlfriend.

He must report to police twice a week, and engage in a mental health care plan.