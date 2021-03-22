Grandfather jailed for abuse of two family members

A man has been jailed for the indecent assault of two family members. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN Ipswich grandfather is behind bars for the sexual assault of his stepdaughter and granddaughter.

The crime against his stepdaughter occurred 30 years ago when she was aged 16. His assaults against his granddaughter took place about 2011 and in 2018.

Now aged 68, the man was sentenced at Ipswich District Court after he pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting his stepdaughter between July 1989 and June 1990 when she was aged 16; and two charges of indecently assaulting his granddaughter (lineal descendant) aged under 12; and when aged under 16.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said the man, who cannot be named, was in a relationship with a woman when he forcibly undressed his teenage stepdaughter and assaulted her.

The first assault of his granddaughter occurred when she stayed over with her grandparents.

She was aged five or six when he indecently assaulted her in a bed.

The second assault took place when she was aged 13.

Ms Adams said the victim struggled with him when he indecently assaulted her and tried to kiss her.

That assault in December 2018 was immediately reported to family and police.

The Crown prosecution sought a jail term between 12 months and two years.

Defence barrister David Jones said he did not challenge the range.

He outlined the troubled background of the man, saying that he’d been raised as a child in orphanages.

“His life in the orphanage was marred by abuse,” Mr Jones said.

“A priest showed most care but the same could not be said about the older nuns who came from Ireland.

“They inflicted significant violence on him. Severe beatings. He was sexually abused at the hands of a nun.”

He’d also suffered abuse when taken in for Christmas by foster families, Mr Jones said.

The man had abused alcohol his entire adult life.

He faced many mental health challenges, has a history of depression and was considered at risk of suicide.

Despite this, he had been employed by the same company for over 20 years.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced the man to two years jail. The sentence will be suspended from September 28 after he serves eight months of actual time behind bars.

This takes into account more than two months he previously spent in custody.

Judge Lynch said the man’s offending caused a significant impact to his stepdaughter, referring to her victim impact statement which was before the court.

Judge Lynch noted that the man sent messages to his wife and son apologising for his bad conduct toward his granddaughter.

His granddaughter had also suffered psychologically, as had his wider family.

“The children should have been protected by you. Not abused by you,” Judge Lynch said.

“You took advantage of these children when in your care.”