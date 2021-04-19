Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been given a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to charges including possession of a fake $50 note. Image: File
A man has been given a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to charges including possession of a fake $50 note. Image: File
News

Grandfather caught with fake money

Ross Irby
19th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 36-year-old grandfather has received a further jail sentence for ongoing drug and fake money offences.

A magistrate told Aaron Murphy his growing criminal history did him no favours when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence this week.

Aaron Lance Murphy, 36, from Deception Bay, pleaded guilty to seven charges including being in possession of a counterfeit $50 note at Bellbird Park on October 3 last year; possession of morphine; obstructing a police officer at Bellbird Park; possession of ammunition when not licensed; possession of identification suspected of being stolen; possession of pipes used to smoke a dangerous drug; and failing to dispose of a used syringe.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said Murphy had a 15-page criminal history and while not serious on the scale, it involved “persistent offending”.

Sgt Turnbull said Murphy received a jail term in 2019 for drugs and stolen property offences.

Defence barrister Peter Sloane said any jail term should be suspended.

“He is 36 years old and has been in and out of custody all his life,” Mr Sloane said.

“Has been battling drugs all his life.

“He has 10 children and is a grandfather of two.”

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he had read the police facts.

“Your criminal history does not do you any favours,” Mr Cridland said.

Murphy was convicted and sentenced to a four-month jail term, immediately suspended for 18 months.

counterfeit notes ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans to turn road into dead end for fiveways upgrade

        Premium Content Plans to turn road into dead end for fiveways upgrade

        News The state government wants to turn one of the roads which makes up the congested fiveways intersection into a dead end as part of a proposed $10 million upgrade

        Jets to bond more on Townsville trip after first-up victory

        Premium Content Jets to bond more on Townsville trip after first-up victory

        Netball Ipswich co-captain encouraged by performance of netball newcomers. See what Shirlaw...

        Son allegedly threatened to cut off 74-year-old mum’s head

        Premium Content Son allegedly threatened to cut off 74-year-old mum’s head

        News An elderly woman was left terrified when her angry son allegedly stood over her and...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court