Grandfather busted dropping grandkids to school

WHEN police knocked on the door, a woman told the officers her husband would be home soon as he was out dropping off their grandchildren at school.

It was bad timing for 53-year-old Albertus Deegmulder, who should not have been out driving because his licence was disqualified.

He’d also been busted for drink driving when nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Albertus Deegmulder, from Redbank Plains, fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three charges – driving when unlicensed at Bellbird Park on August 19, 2020; driving when under the influence of alcohol (0.187) at Bellbird Park on August 19, 2020; and driving when licence disqualified in Redbank Plains on December 1, 2020.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Deegmulder was intercepted by police at 4.35pm on August 19 when seen to be driving at an excessive speed.

Checks revealed that he was unlicensed, with Deegmulder saying that he was “just dropping off a car for a friend who had been arrested.”

Snr Const O’Shea said when police went to his home on December 1 his wife told the officers that he was out dropping off their grandchildren but would be home shortly.

Police later saw him driving and spoke to him.

“He said he was aware that his licence was disqualified and that he likes to start the motor of his car in the driveway,” Snr Const O’Shea sad.

“But that day it did not start so he rolled it down the road to get it going.

“He said another driver helped him to jump start it.

“He said his wife took the grandchildren to school and not him.”

Snr Const O’Shea said Deegmulder had previously received prison penalties and police sought a similar penalty for these offences.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Deegmulder had stayed out of trouble for 10 years and recently began a mowing business.

He said a jail term was not required, although such a penalty was open to the court.

“He is not a young man and should know better,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Deegmulder’s traffic history up to 2009 had been “woeful” but since that time there were very few entries.

The court heard previous penalties included prison terms.

Deegmulder was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for three years.

Mr Cridland warned the grandfather that with his driving history if caught driving while disqualified he would likely go to jail.

