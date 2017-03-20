Grandchester journey will be a delight for train buffs

Passengers will board one of three special steam trains for the 2.5 hour round trips.

History and train buffs are invited to join us as we recreate Queensland's first rail journey to historic Grandchester Station.

Passengers will board one of three special steam trains for the 2.5 hour round trips, departing from The Workshops Rail Museum at 10am on 8 April, 1 July and 30 September 2017.

Director of Collections and Research for the Queensland Museum Network Alex Hayward said that these trains hold an important place in Queensland history.

"On 31 July 1865, the first train journey in Queensland departed from the original Ipswich railway station near the present-day Workshops, and steamed west to Bigges Camp, later renamed Grandchester.

Passengers will experience the sights, sounds and smells of a heritage steam. Contributed

"Passengers who board the Grandchester Express will experience the sights, sounds and smells of a heritage steam train, travelling to the first train station built in Queensland, on the very first Queensland rail route," Mr Hayward said.

Passengers can move between the carriages, take in the sights from the petite balconies and relax with the gentle sway of the steam train.

Passengers may disembark at the heritage listed Grandchester Station prior to their return trip.

The trips appeal to passengers of all ages.

Upgrade tickets are available which include discounted entry to The Workshops Rail Museum.

Just the facts:

Grandchester Express steam train

Saturday 8 April, 1 July and 30 September at 10am

Departs and returns to The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, North Ipswich

Purchase tickets at theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au or call QTIX on 136 246

For more information go to theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au or call (07) 3432 5100

Tickets (Train only)

Adult $45

Concession $40

Child (3-15 years) $35

Child (under 3 years of age) FREE

Family ticket $150 (2 adults and 2 children)

Tickets (Train plus Museum entry)