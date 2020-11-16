Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coast Great-grandad Ivan Conway on Millionaire Hot Seat. Photo: Channel 9
Coast Great-grandad Ivan Conway on Millionaire Hot Seat. Photo: Channel 9
Entertainment

Grandad’s game show journey overshadows health concerns

Matt Collins
16th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coast Great-grandfather Ivan Conway has limited sight, limited hearing and has endured an ongoing cancer battle for almost a decade - but he classes himself as one of the lucky ones.

The Minyama resident, 77, knows a thing or two about overcoming life's challenges.

A fifth-generation coal miner, he was once stripped of all his clothes and head lamp and left down a mine shaft.

Mr Conway has lost most of his immediate family to cancer, including his twin brother.

He is adamant he will not become another statistic despite his own cancer journey.

Mr Conway was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012.

He rejected the radiation and chemotherapy treatment, claiming it was "worse than the cancer."

"I told them to shove it," Mr Conway said.

The inspirational great-grandfather isn't wasting any time on feeling sorry for himself.

"The thing is I am still here to talk about it," he said.

"Life is like that, you have just got to get on with it."

His recent appearance on Channel 9's Millionaire Hot Seat was a welcome relief after years of health worries.

Picking up some big dollars on the high-stakes game show would've been the icing on the cake but sadly it wasn't to be.

He walked away with just the memories of another life chapter.

"I've been watching for many years, we are all Einstein from the lounge chair at home," Mr Conway said.

"But when it comes to sitting in the Hot Seat it's a completely different experience."

cancer battle millionaire hot seat
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pair refused bail over alleged horrific attack on girl

        Premium Content Pair refused bail over alleged horrific attack on girl

        News A teenager accused of slashing a seven-year-old girl’s face with broken glass has been refused bail

        Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Premium Content Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Council News Here’s where council makes its money from and where it’s being spent

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Crime The QT names those who have fronted court on drink and drug driving charges

        What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Premium Content What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Council News The process is underway to bring new life to the 100-year-old pub, also known as...