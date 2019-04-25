Menu
BAND: John Weber wearing a light horse uniform and his grandfather's medals at the Workshops Rail Museum service. Cordell Richardson
'Grandad was ashamed of his Anzac service, I'm proud of it'

Hayden Johnson
25th Apr 2019 11:41 AM
WHEN light horseman John Weber performs on Anzac Day, he proudly wears the medals his grandfather was too ashamed of.

Mr Weber played at four services yesterday, including the Workshops Rail Museum.

At each one, the memory of his grandfather, who fought at Villers-Bretonneux, was front of mind

"My grandfather was light horse originally and then he got retrained with the Australian Imperial Force in World War I," he said.

"He virtually came back to Australia ashamed of what he'd done.

"He got gassed and had ill health for the rest of his life so he would never wear medals.

"I thought, well I'm proud of what he did so a few years ago I started wearing his medals."

Mr Weber purchased his own replica light horse outfit and now draws smiles from people everywhere he goes.

"It's a part of history and I like to see history maintained," he said.

"It's an honour to dress up and be a part of a group.

"I think the light horse guys should have been actively promoted a lot sooner than they have.

"In years gone by, people thought we glorified war but we do it to commemorate our ancestors and what they've achieved for us."

Mr Weber enjoys the camaraderie and teamwork performing in the band brings.\

Ipswich Queensland Times

