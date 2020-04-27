Grandad ‘gobsmacked’ by six-year-old’s Anzac Day gift

ANZAC DAY: Six-year-old Grace Saunderson (right) is proud of her grandfather Garry Saunderson (left) for his time as a soldier. Photo: Contributed

WHEN her class made Anzac Day posters at school on Friday, Year 1 student Grace Saunderson knew as she coloured it in that she wasn’t making it for herself.

She brought the finished product home and, with the help of her grandma, she laminated the poster – polishing it off before giving it as a gift to her grandfather.

The Lockyer Valley six year old said she gave “Grumpy” the poster because she knew he used to be in the army – and that meant he was a soldier.

Grace laminated the poster before she gave it to “Grumpy”. Photo: Contributed

Together, the pair bluetacked the poster – and two others from newspapers – to the side of a wheelie bin – in preparation for Anzac Day.

Grace’s grandfather Garry Saunderson, who served for 44 years in the Army Reserves, said he “nearly fell over” when Grace presented the poster to him.

“I was a bit gobsmacked – I didn’t even know she knew I had been a soldier,” Garry said.

“I have got soldier stuff on the wall at home and I wear my medals on Anzac Day so she must have worked it out.”

The duo set up a display out the front of Garry’s house, wheeling the bin to the front of the property and testing the sound system in Garry’s car.

Grace and her grandfather Garry stuck Anzac Day posters to the wheelie bin. Photo: Contributed

They made sure everything looked and sounded good for the next morning – when 14 households on the street would gather at the front of their driveways for Anzac Day.

Grace’s mother Alice Dwyer said Grace had always been fascinated by Anzac Day and her grandfather’s past.

“She is only six but, when she talks about it, you can tell she has a sense of pride that Garry was in the army,” Alice said.

“Last year, we took her to the Anzac Day parade and she found it amazing to see so many people in their uniforms marching in the street.”