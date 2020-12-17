Grandad flogged with steel bars as attacker remains free

Mapleton man Remesh Surrendra-Prasad, 55, suffered multiple broken bones in his face after being beaten with metal bars.

A man who was severely beaten at a Coast caravan park is angry his attacker remains at large as detectives delve into circumstances of the bashing.

Mapleton man Remesh Surrendra-Prasad was due to have major surgery on Wednesday after spending more than a fortnight in hospital recovering from horrific injuries to his head and body.

Mr Surrendra-Prasad, 55, said he was bashed with steel bars by a man he knew on the afternoon of November 29.

Police confirmed they were investigating but were yet to locate the man responsible.

Mr Surrendra-Prasad said the man had entered his caravan and beat him with spreader bars that were in the caravan.

He said his injuries included broken eye sockets, broken teeth, broken nose, broken jaw and a ruptured middle ear.

"I was unconscious in the caravan," Mr Surrendra-Prasad said.

He said the man then poured fuel on his caravan while he was still inside.

"Fortunately for me his lighter was out of gas," Mr Surrendra-Prasad said.

He said neighbours chased the man away, not knowing Mr Surrendra-Prasad was inside.

"They were trying to protect my caravan."

They then found Mr Surrendra-Prasad, who was taken to hospital.

"I could have well died.

"I am very lucky to be alive today.

"My five children would have no father and my 11 grandchildren would have no grandfather."

Mr Surrendra-Prasad said he was a counsellor who had grown up in Mapleton, attending school in Nambour.

He said he was disappointed the man had not been arrested.

"This guy is still cruising around while I'm in hospital with my face broken.

"I have no idea why they are being so arty farty about something so serious.

"It has really shocked the town and it has really shocked me."

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer Craig Mansfield said police were "still looking at tracking down the offender".

"They haven't been able to locate him at this present time," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mansfield said.