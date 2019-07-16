Grand Theft Auto style theft at machete-point

A young woman had her Skyline stolen on Tuesday night from Leichhardt.

A YOUNG woman's pride and joy Nissan Skyline G35was stolen at knife-point on Tuesday night in a shock Grand Theft Auto-esque robbery.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said two men approached a 22-year-old on Eyre St, Leichhardt where they demanded the vehicle.

The young man was Emily Bloemers' brother who she says was out driving with his friend.

"They have fled west down the Warrego Hwy,” they said. The pair then allegedly stole petrol from the BP at Blacksoil and continued heading west.

From 8pm until 1.30am Wednesday morning there were six units on duty hunting the pair.

Ms Bloemers said the pair brandished a machete before taking off with her wheels.

"I wasn't in the car at the time, my brother had my car, he and his friend, they went out for a drive, I'm not sure where,” she said.

"They stopped at Eyre St in Leichhardt and that's when two young fellas hi-jacked them, they had a machete to my brother and um... after that they took of, we didn't hear anything.

"Then about quarter to eight (Tuesday night) I was out for a drive with my partner and we were pulled off to the side at Blacksoil and I saw my car fly past me,” she said.

"They were heading towards Plainland n the Warrego Highway.

"I don't mind, I would like it to come back in nice good condition but I do highly doubt that given they were both young teenagers,” she said.

Ms Bloemers has since put out a plea on social media asking for information. The QT understands the car has been located with different plates, however no charges have been laid.