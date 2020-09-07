Grand theft auto: $80k Jeep stolen from Coast dealership
An $80,000 car has been stolen after a Sunshine Coast dealership was broken into at the weekend, according to police.
Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the offenders allegedly broke into Sunco Jeep on Sunday, where they located a board containing car keys.
Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the unknown thieves then allegedly stolen an $80,000 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the showroom floor.
Sen-Sgt Edwards said they also allegedly crashed through furniture, the front window and the down set of stairs with the car.
The car has still not been found.