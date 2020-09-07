Menu
Crime

Grand theft auto: $80k Jeep stolen from Coast dealership

lucy rutherford
7th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
An $80,000 car has been stolen after a Sunshine Coast dealership was broken into at the weekend, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the offenders allegedly broke into Sunco Jeep on Sunday, where they located a board containing car keys.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the unknown thieves then allegedly stolen an $80,000 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the showroom floor.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said they also allegedly crashed through furniture, the front window and the down set of stairs with the car.

The car has still not been found.

