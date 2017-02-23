Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A GRAND party is being planned to celebrate the rebirth of the iconic Nolan's Corner at the top of the Ipswich mall.

For the first time in 30 years all the tenancies are full and the shop owners have decided that's a feat worth celebrating.

Next month the group of shop owners, along with the building owners, will host a celebratory soiree and invite Ipswich residents to come and experience the "new” Nolan's Corner.

Schudio Studio is among one of the newest tenants and took over from RM Williams when it left the mall late last year.

Schudio's Cassie Doherty says because many of the tenants are new, it's a chance to get to know each other and bring some life back to the precinct.

Mary Smith manages the building for her mother Gloria Fish and says it has been amazing to watch all the shop owners working together as a team.

Nolan's building manager Mary Smith and Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale celebrate the building being fully tenanted for the first time in 25 years. Rob Williams

"That idea of working together really embodies the legacy of Nolan's Corner,” Ms Smith said.

"That's the strength of it too.”

Ms Smith says rather than focusing on the building's history, which has been the centre of retail action in the CBD for almost 100 years, this party would focus on the future.

"It's about being new,” Ms Smith said.

"It's about reinventing ourselves in this century.”

The re-launch party will be on Saturday, March 4 from 4pm.