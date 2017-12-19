Grand opening for popular new Indian restaurant

Augustine Heights' Indian Tadka restaurant held its grand opening at the weekend. L-R: Springfield Land Corporation chairman Maha Sinnathamby with wife, Yoga, Indian Tadka co-owner and manager Siddharath Tripathi, head chef and co-owner Chandan Singh and co-owner and chef Dhanpal Rana.

A POPULAR new Augustine Heights Indian restaurant was officially opened at the weekend.

Indian Tadka opened three months ago and has already made a name for itself for its authentic Indian food enjoyed not only by the Indian community, but also the wider public- even Greater Springfield's founder, Maha Sinnathamby and his family are big fans.

The restaurant is a collaboration of three friends- manager and co-owner Siddharath Tripathi, co-owner and head chef Chandan Singh and co-owner and chef Dhanpal Rana, who bring together over 35 years of experience working in award-winning restaurants both in Australia and abroad.

Mr Tripathi said they were extremely proud of what the restaurant had achieved so far and looked forward to growing with the expanding community.

"The restaurant is going well and after completing the first three months we have started to build a number of regular guests,” he said.

"One thing we take a lot of pride in is that at the majority of Indian restaurants, Indian people can tell if its authentic or not, so we're very proud to have a lot of people from the Indian community as well as Aussies who enjoy our food.

"We're also grateful for Maha's support and thankful to the Ipswich Mayor for coming and presenting us with the acknowledgement shield.”

Indian Tadka is open seven days for dinner and Thursday to Sunday for lunch. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day, but will re-open on Boxing Day.

To find out more about Indian Tadka, visit the Facebook page.