Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Gran leaves hospital in ‘disgusting’ state

by Ben Graham
6th Oct 2020 1:32 PM

 

WARNING: Graphic images

When a Sydney grandma checked out of Hornsby Hospital last week she was left with horrific injuries including two black eyes, bruises and cuts down her arm.

Because the 83-year-old - known as Mrs B - suffers from dementia, she has no recollection of what happened to her inside the hospital.

But when her family came to pick her up after a routine assessment, they were left stunned. They found her covered in bruises to her face and neck and suffering from large cuts to her left arm.

2GB host Ray Hadley, who was sent pictures of the injuries and has been a friend of Mrs B for 20 years, said nobody from the hospital in Sydney's northwest contacted the family to let them know of Mrs B's condition.

Mrs B was left with horrific injuries. Picture: Supplied to 2GB
Mrs B was left with horrific injuries. Picture: Supplied to 2GB

He said the hospital told the family, five days after she was released, that the injuries were a caused by two falls.

News.com.au also understands Mrs B was taking blood thinners and other medication that can bring out bruising.

The explanation did not go down well with Hadley. On his show this morning, he blasted the hospital's explanation for the injuries saying it was "incomprehensible and disgusting".

"When you see the photos you'll be aware that she must have fallen from the first or second storey onto the ground floor," he said. "She couldn't have fallen out of bed to sustain the injuries she sustained.

The 83-year-old suffers from dementia. Picture: Supplied to 2GB
The 83-year-old suffers from dementia. Picture: Supplied to 2GB

 

She cannot recall what happened to her. Picture: Supplied to 2GB
She cannot recall what happened to her. Picture: Supplied to 2GB

"You don't get two black eyes, bruising on your neck and skin stripped bare from your arm from falling. That doesn't happen.

"Somebody at that hospital knows what happened, because it can't possibly be the result of a fall."

He did not suggest staff at the hospital mistreated Mrs B, but said that someone needed to be held to account.

He contacted NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard who demanded the hospital investigate.

The police are also investigating but the elderly woman has no memory of the incident to be able to explain what happened to her.

The hospital has been contacted for comment.

Benjamin.graham@news.com.au

Originally published as Gran leaves hospital in 'disgusting' state

More Stories

dementia editors picks hospital injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Premium Content Porsche driver cops big fine for high-range speeding

        Crime TWO High Range speedsters were among 12 drivers caught above the speed limit during the long weekend

        PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Young Hawks learn vital lessons during COVID season

        News A STRONG crowd has turned out for the Gatton Hawks’ one-and-only home game of the...

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Premium Content Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Business "We’ve got a lot of faith in Ipswich, so we thought let’s do it..."