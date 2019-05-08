Grammar's great GPS start; Pride still struggling in NPL

FOOTBALL: After a convincing first round win, Ipswich Grammar School's First XI found the going tougher in their latest GPS game.

However, the IGS team battled through the almost blinding rain last Saturday to draw 2-2 with long-time rivals Brisbane Grammar at Brassall.

That came after a 3-0 win over Brisbane State High in the opening game of the new GPS Football season.

Saturday's tough conditions required a different style of play.

As the opening whistle blew the rain poured.

IGS however got down to business quickly.

Within the opening three minutes, Ipswich had a goal on the scoreboard thanks to front man Darryl Barton.

He was put into space by a clever through ball on the halfway line that turned the BGS defence around and easily evaded the keeper to roll the ball into the net.

"We were looking like we were coping with the conditions well,'' Ipswich Grammar coach Andrew Catton said.

"The penalty for handball from one of our defenders was just unfortunate."

Ipswich Grammar School footballer Pat Smith.

The teams were deadlocked 1-1 at the halftime break and the rain eased to allow the pitch to drain and for the second half to allow more open play.

Brisbane Grammar went ahead in the second stanza courtesy of another penalty and Catton went to his bench for some answers.

"I reorganised our shape to get more of our boys forward to peg back the lead,'' Catton said.

The strategy worked as Prasiddha Paudyal latched onto a long throw from back Jai Jorgensen to bring the scores level.

Despite Ipswich having the momentum in the dying minutes the winning goal didn't materialise.

This weekend, IGS take on Toowoomba Grammar School at the top of the range.

This season's IGS First XI is: Declan Wenzel-Halls, Connor Maynard, Cody Pyne, Jai Jorgensen, Robert Lees, Cooper Nichols, Darryl Barton, Prassidha Paudyal, Jeremey Van Walsum, Lewin Smart, David Ishimwe, Matt Gallagher, Benji Binney, Daniel Kovacevic, Pat Smith, Will Smith, Ryan Stieler, Deng Deng, Steven Ward, Elijah Vincett-Tooth, Jared Blauw, Isaac Bracker and Luka Mirkovic.

Meanwhile, Western Pride slumped to a 5-0 loss to Brisbane City in the latest National Premier Leagues match at Newmarket on Tuesday night.

After holding Brisbane City to a one-goal lead in the first half, Pride were unable to equalise or stop the home side taking control.

After struggling for points, Pride have to regroup for their next match against Bribane Strikers at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

State of play

GPS Rd 2: Ipswich Grammar 2 (Darryl Barton, Prasiddha Paudyal) drew Brisbane Grammar 2.

NPL: Brisbane City def Western Pride 5-0.