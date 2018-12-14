Grammar girls take one giant leap towards space

NEW FRONTIER: Laura Carniel, Isabelle Wolvetang, Jennifer Cosford and Evangeline Sturges have embarked upon their overseas mission.

FOUR senior Ipswich Girls' Grammar School students are enjoying the space expedition of a lifetime in the US.

Laura Carniel, Isabelle Wolvetang, Jennifer Cosford and Evangeline Sturges left this week for NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, as part of the California Association for STEAM Education (CASE) program.

Designed to empower young women to embrace their interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), the CASE Space School Expedition is a unique opportunity.

Co-funded by the Ipswich and West Moreton Advance Queensland's Advancing Regional Innovation Program (ARIP), which is led by Ipswich City Council, the girls will be overseas until December 22, working with like-minded girls from Australia and New Zealand on projects at NASA.

Ipswich City Council's ARIP program leader Maria Baker said the expedition aimed to develop entrepreneurial skills in the students and expose them to real-world problems.

The Ipswich and West Moreton ARIP co-funds and supports the program so that students may harness innovation and unlock business potential, strengthen existing skills and prepare for jobs of the near future.

Teacher and IGGS head of personalised learning, Kathryn Randall said the project would open the girls' minds to the incredible opportunities available to them after school.

Evangeline Sturges, who has just finished Year 11 and will be IGGS's 2019 head girl, said she hoped to pursue a career in STEAM.

"It is so valuable to have opportunities like this as it shows me what I can do with my skills and knowledge, and excites me about my future.

"I am incredibly excited for Space Camp,” Evangeline said.