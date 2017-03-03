Grammar girls mark 125 years

IPSWICH Girls' Grammar marked its 125th anniversary this week with a day of outdoor activities.

Students and staff re-enacted some of the school's traditions, including the boarders v day girls' tug-o-war.

The celebrations kicked off with a horse and carriage procession into the school, which was met with a guard of honour formed by current students.

Two students were dressed as the school's early headmistresses, Fanny and Margaret Hunt.

Fanny Hunt was IGGS' inaugural headmistress, serving from 1892-1902.

A number of girls donned vintage uniforms to perform a skit highlighting some of the key historical moments in the school's history, before the horse and carriage made its way over to the Grammar Green, where the school population gathered for the Tug-o-War battle between the boarders and the day girls. A time capsule was sealed to end the celebration.