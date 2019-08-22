Grammar entertains international teachers, inspires students

AN IPSWICH school welcomed a group of international teachers on a school exchange fact-finding mission this month.

Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School met 15 teachers from the Yanjiao Cambridge International School in China.

Principal and CEO, Dr Peter Britton, said the visit complemented the school's aims to inspire students to prepare for higher-learning, global citizenship and life.

Head of Science Paul Keillor demonstrates how to create a molecular model.

"It is important staff model the principles we promote to our students so they see, hear and feel this school's depth of commitment to its educational philosophy. We did this recently by hosting a teachers' study tour from Yanjiao Cambridge International School,” Dr Britton said.

"Our school was selected by the group because they wanted to know more about our school-wide, evidence-based teaching and learning practices in various subject disciplines.

Evie Sturges creates molecular models with teachers from Yanjiao Cambridge International School.

"The school has been invited to an international education forum in China in September, along with other selected schools from China, Canada and the United Kingdom, which will highlight future international education opportunities for our students and teachers.”

The Yanjiao teachers participated in workshops, learned about the Australian curriculum and the school's policies and procedures.

Deputy principal and program co-ordinator Jayne Acutt said it was fantastic for staff and students to discover how education compares in different parts of the world.

Hollee Kahl listens to discussions between the Yanjiao teachers and IGGS students.

"Throughout their time here at our school, the Yanjiao teachers were able to visit our chemistry, physics, psychology, mathematics, graphics and humanities subjects as they were being taught within classrooms, gaining a valuable insight into how our teachers construct their lessons and interact with our students,” she said.

The visiting teachers were interested in the school's Engineering, Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Arts and Mathematics (E-STEAM) teaching, participating in hands-on experiences.

The successful professional development experience follows Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School being named as a finalist in the Australian Education Awards for 2019, in the categories of Best Professional Learning Program and Primary School of the Year - Non-government, proof of the school's commitment to quality teaching and learning.

Yanjiao Cambridge International School deputy principal Mr Xu said he was impressed by the professional teaching and excellent facilities. He said he wanted to bring a new group of teachers to the school in 2020 to continue the professional development experience with Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School.