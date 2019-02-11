Grammar 1st XI make it two wins on the trot

IGS stayed unbeaten in the GPS First XI cricket with a big win over BGS.

TOM WHITNEY and Isaac Glew had a day out with the ball, and a forced order shuffle paid dividends for a batsman as Ipswich Grammar School remained perfect to start the GPS First XI cricket competition.

IGS rolled to a 152-run victory over rivals Brisbane Grammar School on Saturday courtesy of Whitney (3/16) and Glew's (3-20) proficient wicket-taking.

Before that however, it was the form of Jordon Penquitt - called to start in the absence of regular opener Noah Emmerson at the top of the order - which caught the eye.

Penquitt (51 off 56) and opening partner Danny Young (64 off 104) got IGS off to the perfect start, before Cody Pyne (47 off 53) and Harry Dobson (42 off 30) continued the fine hitting en-route to 8/267.

Whitney provided a useful batting cameo toward the end of the IGS innings hitting 22 from 17, before he and Glew set about defending the hosts' considerable total.

IGS skipper Sean Seaward got his side off to the perfect start, trapping BGS opener Jack O'Brien lbw having faced just four deliveries. Whitney struck next to remove Daniel Athanasellis (11) before Lachlan Bell claimed the scalp of opener Matthew Lockhart.

Whitney and Glew then went about working their way through the BGS middle order - with Mitch Harsant (1/15) also chipping in - before Seaward finished as he started to claim the final wicket and bring IGS' tally to two wins from as many matches to open the season.