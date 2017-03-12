'I didn't kill Leanne Holland' says key suspect

GRAHAM Stafford has maintained his innocence despite damning new evidence as to who killed 12-year-old Leanne Holland 26 years ago.

Channel 7s Murder Uncovered revealed the findings of never seen before police review on its Wednesday night's program.

And the findings suggest there was only one man who could have killed the Goodna schoolgirl.

Mr Stafford was convicted of Leanne's murder and given a life sentence in 1992.

But In 2006 after nearly 15 years behind bars, he was released on parole amidst questions about the investigation.

The conviction was quashed in 2009, but Mr Stafford, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, continued his call for the case to be reopened to find Leanne's killer.

Graham Stafford in 1992. Kathy Sundstrom

The 500-page review, obtained by the 7 network, detailed how new technology found Leanne's blood "projected" high up in her shower and in the boot of Mr Stafford's car.

It also confirmed a maggot found in his car boot matched those found on Leanne's body and imprints on her buttock and thigh exactly matched the mat in the boot of his type of car.

And crucially, police had evidence which showed Leanne was part way through dyeing her hair when "the process inexplicably ceased".

Mr Stafford has always said Leanne left home to buy hair dye and never returned.

Mr Stafford told the Daily he had been trying to get his hands on the review for years.

"They are hauling stuff out of a review I spent five years trying to get hold of," Mr Stafford said.

"I was told I couldn't have it because of legal privilege. It has been so long people forget there wouldn't have been a review if I hadn't pushed for it."

A Channel 7 spokeswoman said the program gave Mr Stafford, his lawyer and Graham Crowley - author of the book, Who Killed Leanne Holland - an "opportunity to read the extensive executive summary of the review and the review itself". W

"We are the only people who have provided that information (information others have prevented them seeing) to them," she said.

The review appeared to eliminate all 16 suspects, except Mr Stafford.

Coast man Graham Stafford maintains his innocence. Jason Dougherty

Mr Stafford said when he went to the Channel 7 Brisbane studios for an interview they "sprang a(request for) a polygraph test on me".

"When they say 'will you take a polygraph, it shows me blinking, looking down and it looks dodgy.

The Channel 7 spokeswoman said Mr Stafford "commissioned and paid for his own polygraph test and provided the results" which were aired on the program

"I have unequivocally denied laying a finger (on Leanne) since day one," Mr Stafford said.

He said it would be crazy for him to be pursuing for an investigation if he was guilty.

"My conviction was quashed in 2009. If, in any way shape or form, I was guilty I would have laid it to rest.

"I'll be watching the program closely to consider legal option."

Yahoo 7 printed a statement from Mr Stafford's on its website in he said he spent hours reading the review which didn't discredit evidence, used by Justice Holmes in 2009, which "completely demolished the theory Leanne Holland was killed at her Goodna home".