David John Wilson pleaded guilty to wilful damage by graffiti.
News

Graffiti ‘artist’ travelled to Ipswich to deface RAAF house

Ross Irby
30th Oct 2020 1:26 PM
WALLS of an empty Australian Defence Force house at Amberley made the ideal blank canvas for a group of young graffiti vandals.

David John Wilson was one of the offenders caught red-handed at the scene.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Wilson travelled from his bayside home to practice his creative talents on the walls of the house.

Wilson, 24, from Birkdale, pleaded guilty to trespass at Amberley on Wednesday, October 7; doing wilful damage by graffiti; and possession of a graffiti instrument.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said damage was caused by the offenders throwing paint and marking walls.

Police went to the empty house on Ipswich-Rosewood Road at 1.30pm after a witness alerted authorities.

Snr Const. Elmore said officers surprised four young male offenders, including Wilson, who was still holding an aerosol spray can.

“He says he travelled from Brisbane to explore sites to express his art through graffiti,” Sen Const. Elmore said.

Wilson, who represented himself, told the court he agreed with the police facts.

“You live in Birkdale and you came out to Amberley to express your art,” Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Wilson.

“Yes Your honour,” Wilson replied.

Mr Duroux noted Wilson was still young, with no criminal history.

“While you may believe you are expressing your art the law says it is an act of graffiti,” Mr Duroux said.

“As such a graffiti removal order must be made.”

Wilson was fined $700 and was ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid graffiti removal work.

No conviction was recorded against him.

