Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Gracious!’ – Queen jokes in call with SA premier

by Caleb Bond
2nd Mar 2021 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Queen has joked about a state of herself installed at Government House last year in a video chat with Governor Hieu Van Le and Premier Steven Marshall.

The audience with Queen Elizabeth II, revealed in Off the Record last week, was also joined by Robert Hannaford, the artist who designed the statue.

Her Majesty, who posed for the statue, was taken aback by how lifelike it was.

 

"It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly," she said in the video call.

The Queen was also given a smaller version of the sculpture - known as a maquette - to which she remarked: "I'm glad it's not quite as big as the original statue".

Mr Le and Mr Marshall also told the Queen of how South Australia had responded to coronavirus, the vaccine rollout and the effect of bushfires and drought on the state.

 

 

 

caleb.bond@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as 'Gracious!' - Queen jokes in call with premier

queen elizabeth ii sa premier video call

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘A joke’: Tully slams irregular land valuations

        Premium Content ‘A joke’: Tully slams irregular land valuations

        Council News The veteran councillor slammed the State Government for not providing the city with annual land valuations, denouncing the impact it has on ratepayers

        Clubs combining forces to strengthen Ipswich competition

        Premium Content Clubs combining forces to strengthen Ipswich competition

        Sport Junior changes put more focus on development as clubs take positive step for 2021...

        DETAILS: New CBD business to expand from Brisbane venture

        Premium Content DETAILS: New CBD business to expand from Brisbane venture

        News A popular Brisbane shop is about to open its first store in Ipswich

        Upgrade of Orion shopping centre delayed by COVID-19

        Premium Content Upgrade of Orion shopping centre delayed by COVID-19

        Council News A planned upgrade of Orion shopping centre in Springfield has been delayed due to...