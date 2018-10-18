Grab yourself a bargain at the Salvation Army Fashion Show

WITH the warmer weather now upon us, spring is the best time to update your wardrobe.

If you are looking for a new look but don't want to break the bank, head on down to the Salvation Army Pre-Loved Fashion Show on Saturday, October 20 at their office in Ellenborough Street.

Models will be showcasing outfits which have been donated to the organisations so you can see the great stuff they currently have in store.

All items will be on sale at a discounted rate.

Lily Stapleton, 7, models a dress which will be shown at the Salvos Fashion show on October 20. Cordell Richardson

Lenore Pack from the Ipswich Salvation Army is once again hoping for a big crowd to come down on the day.

"This is the third time we have hosted the fashion show, and last year we had more than 60 people there on the day," she said.

"Our models will be wearing outfits for kids and adults, all of which we have generously received through donations.

"There will be clothes

and outfits for all occasions. One of our models will even be wearing a wedding dress."

Following the fashion show guests will be treated to an afternoon tea and the opportunity to buy the clothes.

Emily Ficheroux, 11, in one of the many kids outfits for the fashion show. Cordell Richardson

The Salvation Army store at West Ipswich will also be hosting a 50 per cent off sale in the days following the fashion show, on October 22 and 23, with the discount being offered on everything except new products.

See in store for details.

Entry to the fashion show is $6 per person, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army Women's Ministry, which this year is supporting the SIMBA project in Kenya.

The SIMBA project aims to teach communities across the east African country how to recognise, prevent and report female trafficking.

No need to pre-book, just head down on the day.

The event will begin at 2pm.