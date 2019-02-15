Grab your runners and join the race to help beat cancer

IAN "Spike'' Dainer will help fight back against cancer in May as the patron of City of Ipswich Relay for Life.

As patron, Mr Dainer will be encouraging the local community to lace up their shoes to get involved and support the event when it is held at Bill Patterson Oval on May 25 and 26.

Relay For Life is a community fundraising initiative where teams of families, friends and colleagues fundraise in the lead up to the 18 hour event. Team members then take turns to walk around the track to signify that 'cancer never rests, so neither do we'.

All funds raised by Relay For Life are invested in lifesaving cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

A veteran of the Royal Australian Air Force, Mr Dainer has long been an advocate of cancer awareness in his community after losing someone very special to him.

"When I retired from the air force, I became a volunteer Peer Men's Health Educator with the Department of Veterans' Affairs," he said.

"Sadly, I lost my father to cancer and my older brother is currently undergoing treatment for the disease, so I know the impact cancer can have on the veteran community and our families.

"I am honoured to be patron of Ipswich Relay, to show how important being proactive is when it comes to cancer - not just for my ex-service mates but for our whole community."

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan thanked Mr Dainer for his support.

"We are grateful to have Mr Dainer on board to help bring awareness to the Ipswich Relay for Life and our goal of a cancer-free future," Ms McMillan said.

"More than 10,100 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the greater Brisbane region - with your support, we can be there for them every minute, every hour, every day."

Locals are being encouraged to register a team or sign up to become a volunteer to help make the event a success.

If you are interested in registering a team for the event, or volunteering on the day, log on to www.cancerqld.org.au/be-involved.