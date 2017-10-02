Grab the brolly: Heavy rain expected over Ipswich tonight

Heavy rain is expected over the next few hours in Ipswich

HEAVY rain is expected to drench Ipsiwch and the Lockyer Valley until at least midnight tonight.

A large band of rain is coming down from the north and will continue until the early hours of the morning, where heavy showers are predicted to continue for most of Tuesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan said rain was forecast for the early and late parts of the week.

"The rain will continue through today and into tomorrow," he said.

"From Thursday onwards you could expect the odd shower. Of course, the rainfall could be less than forecasted or heavier as the days progress."

The region's best chance of rain is today (Monday) with the bulk of the rain falling over the Somerset area as the system moved eastwards.

Tuesday was also a likely bet with 80% chance of 8-15mm and a possible storm.

The thermometer struggled to reach the predicted top of just 21 degrees on the Queens Birthday/Grand Final Weekend Recovery (whichever way you prefer to look at it) holiday.

The cool spell was welcomed by organic farmer Troy Huggins who lives near Gatton.

"It would be nice to see a couple of inches to cool everything down and freshen everything up a bit and finish of the season with a bit of rain coming into summer," he said.

"It's just very unusual to get that hot weather in September...the ground is just getting so dry now.

"We're lucky we're on irrigated country, I'd like to see a bit more rain head further out (west) to the cattle farmers."

Temperatures will continue to hover around 29 to 30 degrees into the weekend. It's a far cry from just a week ago where records were broken thanks to the hottest September days on record.

