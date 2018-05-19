Grab some apples and make a tasty crumble

TASTY: Temperature drops around the country have affected supplies of broccoli, cauliflower, and salad leaves, so prices will rise. But apples are riding high, with good prices and plenty of availability.

TASTY: Temperature drops around the country have affected supplies of broccoli, cauliflower, and salad leaves, so prices will rise. But apples are riding high, with good prices and plenty of availability. apple

ONCE again, ideal growing conditions in southeast Queensland mean local produce is flooding into the Brisbane Produce Market this week.

With the weather cooling, we can't think of anything better than fruit pies, tarts, and crumbles.

Thankfully, apples are at their peak and all varieties are readily available.

Corella and Packham pears are also in great supply, but for something different try the medium-sized Josephine variety which is known for its rich flavour.

For snacks, you can't beat oranges which are fantastic quality at the moment.

Imperial mandarins are still available, but their quality has been affected by the weather so choose carefully.

In berries, raspberries are in good supply and we're starting to see Sunshine Coast strawberries appear - look for more in the coming weeks.

Queensland-grown pineapple, watermelon and rockmelon continue to offer great value.

Disappearing from our shelves are grapes and plums, as their seasons draw to a close.

Get in quick to grab the last of the pomegranates - sprinkle their jewel-like pearls on salads, tagines, and couscous.

The Shepard avocado season has now finished, so Hass are here to stay.

The Gatton and Lockyer Valley regions are currently delivering excellent supplies of vegetables including radishes, spinach, kale, shallots, carrots, and spring onions.

Local Kent pumpkins, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, baby fennel, coriander, and ginger from the Sunshine Coast all represent great buying.

Also worth a look is the Queensland grown baby eggplant, which is calling out for a Thai curry.

Both red and green capsicum are plentiful, and beetroot, cabbage, corn, zucchini are all great buying.

However, temperature drops around the country have affected supplies of broccoli, cauliflower, and salad leaves, so prices will rise.

This week's top pick is the radish, with plentiful supplies currently arriving from the Gatton region.

Choose radishes that have firm, brightly coloured roots with fresh green tops, then store in a perforated plastic bag in the crisper.

Usually eaten raw, radishes add a crunchy, peppery flavour to salads, pulled pork tacos, pickles, and coleslaw.

Use chopped radishes as crudités, or for an ultra-simple appetiser, pair halved radishes with softened butter and sea salt.

