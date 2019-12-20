Grab a coldie, Big Bash becoming a summer hit

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn is one of the big hitters desperate to ignite the latest BBL competition. Picture: AAP

BOMBER’S BLAST

CRICKET lovers are in for a smorgasbord of action over the Christmas period with games to be played nearly every day.

The Big Bash League has started and will take centre stage in most cricketing households around the country with a Boxing Day Test against the Kiwis mixed in between.

For lovers of fast and furious cricket action, the BBL hasn’t come quick enough with the coloured uniforms dusted off and players keen to smash the ball over the fence. Bookmakers can’t really decide who will win this year’s competition with a host of teams vying for favouritism.

The Brisbane Heat were at the top of the list but after suffering a first-round loss have dropped to the second line of betting.

The new favourites are the Melbourne Stars. However, they have a host of teams on their tail with the Renegades, Sixers, Strikers, Thunder and Hurricanes nipping at their heels.

The outsiders are three-time winners in the Perth Scorchers ($11).

If you haven’t been to a Heat game, I suggest you buy a ticket and take your child along as the carnival-like atmosphere makes it a great night out.

Record effort

A QUALITY quarterback in the NFL is a must if you hold any hopes of winning a Superbowl.

Over the years, we have witnessed some of the all-time greats throw their team to victory on the big day. Players that immediately come to mind are New England Patriot Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colt/Denver Bronco Peyton Manning, Falcon/Packer/Jet/Viking Brett Favre and Miami Dolphin Dan Marino.

Marino threw 420 passing touchdowns, Favre 508, Brady currently 538 and Manning 539.

Another name has risen to the top of the passing touchdown list. He is the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Drew Brees.

Brees started his career in 2001 and has now thrown a record 541 touchdowns.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. Hannah Green capped off a tremendous year being awarded the Greg Norman Medal for Australia’s best golfer. Watch out for her in 2020.

2. Fallon Sherrock. Mark down this woman’s name as the first female ever to defeat a male at the PDC World Darts Championships. Watch out men you will be hearing a lot more from her.

3. Jeff Horn. Most boxing pundits had written him off but he displayed the courage and tenacity that we all know he possesses to defeat Michael Zerafa. The Hornet can now seriously start planning his next fight.

Sinners: 1. Kevin Pietersen. Calling Brisbane a dump continues the dribble that has been coming out of his mouth since he retired.

2. Tiger Woods. This man can play golf and has just captained the USA to President’s Cup glory. But having a whinge about the Aussie crowds was poor. Are you telling me Tiger that the American crowds are well behaved?

Sporting birthdays: 1. Chris Evert (64). American tennis player who won a remarkable 18 singles and three doubles Grand Slam titles.

2. Karrie Webb (45). Regarded as Australia’s greatest ever golfer achieving 41 LPGA wins more than any current day active player.

3. Doug Walters (74). One of Australia’s best Test batsmen averaging 48.26 and a true Aussie Larrikin.

On this day: 1. James Naismith published rules for a new game using five basic ideas and 13 rules. It was nine v nine using a soccer ball and two peach baskets. That game today is called basketball.

2. Don Bradman scores his second consecutive duck as Australia is bowled out for 80 in the 2nd Test in Sydney in 1936. Bradman only lasted three balls in these two innings.

Bomber’s best: I tipped the Brisbane Heat to open their BBL account on Tuesday but unfortunately they suffered a first-up loss.

This week, I am heading to the NBL where I tip the Breakers and 36ers to win.

Merry Christmas

THIS is my last column for 2019 so I would like to wish all my readers a very Merry Christmas and a safe new year.

The sporting action doesn’t stop so sit back, grab a coldie and enjoy the action.

See you all in 2020.