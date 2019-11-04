GPS title heralds fresh golden era

PASSION, pride and tenacity underpinned Ipswich Grammar School's dramatic return to the pinnacle of the premier GPS Track and Field competition.

IGS amassed 473.5 points on Saturday to snap Brisbane Boys College's three-year domination by the narrowest of margins (1.5).

After facing off toe-to-toe across 68 hotly contested events, the Championship hinged on the outcome of the ultimate race.

Holding a slender 3.5 point advantage over BBC, the red and white entered the decisive 4x100m relay needing to finish no less than three places behind their Toowong rival to secure an emphatic triumph.

Cross the line any further back and the Ipswich powerhouse with a decorated history in athletics would relinquish the Sir John Goodwin Cup which it had not held aloft since 2012.

Ipswich Grammar School Track and Field captain Nick Meek and vice-captain Callum Whaley celebrate the latest GPS success. Brisbane Boys College placed second and Brisbane State High School third. IGS

The scene was set for an epic finale to what had been a sensational advertisement for GPS sport.

With IGS among the frontrunners, controversy struck at the final handover.

It appeared as though the third runner may have left the changeover zone as he passed the baton to team captain and finisher Nick Meek. Believing it possessed video footage revealing the offence, BBC launched a protest.

Tense moments followed as the official process played out before confirmation of a memorable victory was announced.

The footage in question had shown Meek demonstrating incredible composure under pressure to check his run and remain inside the zone before powering to sixth behind BBC in third.

Vindicated of any wrongdoing, IGS was promoted to fifth in the wash after Gregory Terrace was disqualified.

After a nerve-wracking wait, supporters were sent into raptures.

Determined Ipswich Grammar School hurdler Kyle Colburn helps his team stride to success at the GPS Championships. IGS

IGS director of sport Nigel Greive praised Meek's presence of mind. He said the noise was deafening as an overwhelming outpouring of pride and passion echoed around QEII stadium.

He said it had been an unbelievable performance by all involved and the breakthrough result marked the culmination of a year's worth of unwavering commitment.

"It was a great team effort,” he said.

"The character shown was amazing. It was an exciting day.

"The boys stepped up.

"We've been building slowly and we were hoping this success may occur this year. It is incredibly satisfying and a testament to the hard work.”

IGS athlete Denzil Perkins ponders his performance. IGS

Given the elite standard and level of competitiveness, those with title aspirations must finish in the top five in every individual event in order to keep pace with the contenders.

Remarkably, IGS consistently defied numerically larger opponents with access to more resources to hit this target throughout, achieving a top five placing in 61 of 69 events.

Many competitors took part after featuring prominently in other sports across the year and repeatedly backed up in multiple events for the betterment of the school.

Ipswich Grammar School athletes Isaac Togia and Tayshon Foley complete a baton changeover. IGS

Typifying the skill, ability and resolve on display were under-13 thrower Tyler Brimelecombe, all-rounders Teyshon Foley, 13, and Israel Leota, 14, and hurdler Aidan Cusworth.

In winning the under-13 discus Brimelecombe set the tone. He was also part of the successful 4 x 400m and 4 x 100m relays.

Undertaking packed programs of six and five events respectively, Foley and Leota set their age groups alight as they accumulated staggering personal contributions of 47 and 40 points.

Meanwhile, Cusworth followed in the footsteps of outstanding former pupil and Indigenous world number three Josh Webb to claim the open 100m hurdles and take out the 400m hurdles in a record time of 52.25.

Cusworth's time was the seventh fastest recorded by any under-20 athlete in the world this year.

Ipswich Grammar School athlete Nick Meek embraces a teammate. IGS

Greive said IGS had well-established professional processes for identifying and developing talents to their full potential and the rewards of that planning were being reaped.

He said many of the coaches were former students returning to give back to the school and that promoted a generational connection, and ensured a closeknit squad which supported and celebrated each other's achievements.

Ipswich Grammar School high jumper Aidan Cusworth in full flight. IGS

Greive paid credit to the raft of experienced coaches, in particular, Di Sheppard and master in charge of track and field, old boy Jonathan Auguste.

He said Sheppard's knowledge and devotion was invaluable to athletes who were part of her high performance training group, while Auguste, who was a GPS and national champion shot putter during his school years before representing his native Mauritius, had not only aided throw specialists but also instilled an auspicious culture.

"John's dedication and pride has been phenomenal for the school,” he said.

"He has invoked the same dedication from the boys.”

Greive said IGS had a proud tradition in track and field spanning more than four decades and it was hoped the first title in seven years would herald a new era of continued success.

"It was such a positive result across the board,” he said.

"Collectively, it shows how dedicated and talented the IGS boys are.

"We're very proud.”