GPS tests set speed benchmarks

STREAKS AHEAD: Ipswich State High School's Ativalu Lisati could be the fastest player in schoolboy rugby league. Rob Williams

THE GPS devices worn by Ipswich State High School's players are similar to those used by professional teams.

Data accumulated allows the Excellence in Rugby League Program's coaches to perform analysis and tailor training demands to the specific needs of individual athletes.

The information also provides technical feedback relating to how much work a player is completing and has other applications useful for injury prevention.

"Speed is more a piece of information that is interesting rather than a tool for adjusting something," coach Joshua Bretherton said. '"The boys get a kick out of comparing themselves."

As well as maximum speed, the devices supply a snap shot of the total distance covered, number of hard running metres and an overall intensity rating.

For example, in the same game that Ativalu Lisati recorded the 36.83km/hr top speed, he ran 8.1km, which included 589 hard running metres.

According to NRL.com some of the top flight speedsters Lisati would leave in his wake include Latrell Mitchell 36.6 (km/hr), Matthew Dufty (36.5km/hr), Suliasi Vunivalu (36.1km/hr), Ryan Papenhuyzen (35.8km/hr), Jack Wighton (35.6km/hr), Kalyn Ponga (35.5km/hr), Edrick Lee (35.3km/hr) and Corey Oates (35.2km/hr).

Meanwhile, NSW Origin incumbent Josh Addo-Carr could be the fastest man of any code.

The NRL's premier speed demon's mark of 38.5km/hour set in round five against the North Queensland Cowboys places him ahead of North Melbourne's Majak Daw, who leads the AFL at 35.6km/hr.

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill lights up the NFL at 36.6km/hr and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has hit speeds of 36.9km/hr.

All of them are no match, however, for the planet's fastest man of all-time Usain Bolt, who maxed-out at an incredible 44.72km/hr.

