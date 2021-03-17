GPs ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of next stage of vaccine rollout

IPSWICH medical clinics have been hammered with calls on Wednesday morning after a list of general practitioners which will administer the next stage of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was released.

Phones have been ringing off the hook as residents look to get their jab as soon as possible, despite most of the calls coming from people who won’t qualify for stage 1b of the rollout.

The process is being managed by the Federal Government.

More than 1000 GP clinics across Australia will start administering the AstraZeneca vaccine from next Monday.

That number is expected to rise to more than 4000 by the end of April.

LOCAL NEWS: Brave teen remembered for strength in cancer battle

People over 70, healthcare workers, people with some chronic medical conditions, those with a disability, Aboriginal people aged over 55 and people working in defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing are eligible for stage 1b from next week.

Local clinics told the QT they have been overwhelmed by phone calls on Wednesday morning and are struggling to keep up with what is required of them with information changing by the hour.

Clinics in Goodna, Gailes, Springfield, Redbank, Booval, Eastern Heights, North Ipswich, Brassall, Raceview, Walloon and Lowood are some of the 247 in Queensland picked for the next stage.

They were selected after an expression of interest campaign.

“It’s crazy at the moment,” one local practice manager said.

“We are getting 80 vaccines to begin with for week one.

“I believe after week one we are getting another 100.

“We’re getting information in the morning and then in the afternoon we’re getting new information.

“Everyone is struggling at the moment. Clinics really can’t keep up with it. We really need to help each other.

“Our phone hasn’t stopped today.”



She understood some larger practices in the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network would initially be getting up to 400 vaccines.

READ MORE: New fast food outlets, car wash planned near Costco

The practice manager believed it was at least a positive sign that people were eager to get their jab as soon as possible.

A practice manager from a different medical clinic said she was unsure if the vaccines would even be delivered in time to start administering them on Monday, with a delivery expected on Friday.

“We’ve never done anything like this before and we’re still very much in the setting-up stage,” she said.

“It’s very similar to what happens during flu season.”



Health Minister Greg Hunt has assured the public that “no-one will miss out” on getting the jab no matter where they live.

People are being urged to check whether they are eligible to get the vaccine at this stage of the rollout by using the Health Department’s eligibility checker.

Before making an appointment people are being urged to check whether they are eligible to get a vaccine at this stage of the rollout using Department of Health’s eligibility checker.

If you are eligible, you will be able to view vaccination clinics and book an appointment online or via phone.

If you are not yet eligible, you will be able to register your interest so that you can be notified when you are able to book.



Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.