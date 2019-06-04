GP to open own clinic

OPENING SOON: Angela and Adam Walker are the owners of Warwick Road Medical which is planned to be open in July.

OPENING SOON: Angela and Adam Walker are the owners of Warwick Road Medical which is planned to be open in July. Rob Williams

HAVING worked as a physiotherapist and also as a GP in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley, Adam Walker is now taking the next step in his career by opening his own health practice.

The experienced doctor, who is currently completing his masters in skin cancer, will open the Warwick Rd Medical Centre with his wife Angela next month.

The medical centre will employee up to seven GPs, and Mr Walker hopes to bring in several specialists.

Some of the services that will be provided include family medicine, chronic diseases, skin cancer check-ups, cosmetic mole and skin lesion removal, anti-wrinkle injections, ear microscope/suction, vaccinations and immunisations, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal medicine, mental, health, aged care, veterans' health, work cover and pre-employment assessments and commercial driver's licence medicals.

Mr Walker said it had long been a dream of his to start up a family business in his home town.

"I've been a local all my life. I was born in Toowoomba but I have essentially lived in Ipswich since I was an infant," he said.

"It will be nice to contribute to my local community with hopefully a quality health care service. It's always been a goal of mine and I have slowly been making that transition into clinic ownership.

"I've been transferring my work from the Lockyer Valley into Ipswich for the past 12 months and established quite a client base in local nursing homes. My interest is in aged care, so at the moment I visit five nursing homes.

"It will be nice to be able to provide this service from the perspective of someone who understands the community and knows where people are coming from and and what they are needing."

Tradies are currently fitting out the centre before its opening at the end of next month.

The medical centre will be located at 70 Warwick Rd, Ipswich.