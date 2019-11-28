Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Ramin Harirchian sexually assaulted a very ill patient during a consultation at a medical clinic last year.
Crime

GP found guilty of sexual assault

by Cheryl Goodenough
28th Nov 2019 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient during a consultation.

Ramin Harirchian, 51, touched the 26-year-old patient's vagina when she saw him about diarrhoea, vomiting and weight loss issues at a medical centre in Brisbane in October 2018.

Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Dr Ramin Harirchian outside court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

Harirchian was originally charged with rape and sexual assault but the rape charge was amended during the trial to one of sexual assault and Harirchian was discharged on the original sexual assault charge.

The Brisbane District Court jury handed down a guilty verdict on the remaining sexual assault charge today.

The woman told the trial Harirchian touched her vagina but she moved away before his fingers penetrated her.

She said he put his fingers in his mouth afterwards.

While defence barrister Joshua Jones said there was no evidence to support the woman's story, crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said it was not unusual for there to be one version against another in a sexual assault that usually involved only two people.

court crime doctor ramin harirchian sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        News It officially kicks off on Friday – but some major Aussie retailers have already started their cheeky sales, so here’s how to bag a bargain.

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:28 PM
        VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        premium_icon VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        News See for yourself how the motorway will be transformed.

        • 28th Nov 2019 12:56 PM
        Toowoomba business snaps up $35 million Adani contract

        premium_icon Toowoomba business snaps up $35 million Adani contract

        News A TOOWOOMBA company has been announced as the lead contractor delivering a $35...

        32 families need your help as appeal wraps up

        32 families need your help as appeal wraps up

        News Can you provide food and gifts for a needy family?