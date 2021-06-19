Government dumps ‘secretive’ daycare centres

Hundreds of daycare centres have disappeared from the federal government’s childcare search website for failing to do one important thing.

Exclusive: More than 500 daycare centres have been dumped from a taxpayer-funded website for failing to publish their fees.

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge will kick 521 childcare centres off the government's official Child Care Finder website on Friday.

Victorian centres have been given a temporary Covid-19 amnesty, but the ban affects 283 centres in NSW, 74 in Queensland, 36 in South Australia, 19 in Tasmania, 23 in the Northern Territory, 78 and Western Australia and eight in the ACT.

The government-funded website Child Care Finder will only display the names of centres that show how much they charge, along with the services provided, availability of places and quality of care.

Mr Tudge said childcare centres, which receive generous taxpayer subsidies, should make it easy for parents to compare how much they will pay for daycare.

"Choosing a childcare centre is an important decision for parents and we want them to have all the information they need about fees, what is provided for those fees, and whether their service is meeting quality standards,'' Mr Tudge said.

"Most services do the right thing, but we would like to see all of them be transparent in their fees charged.''

Childcare centres must report their fees publicly as a condition of approval to provide subsidised childcare, as taxpayers refund parents about 85 per cent of fees.

The federal government has failed to shut down or name any of the secretive centres - but they will no longer appear on the official website that parents use to search for daycare.

Mr Tudge said services could get back on the official search list by reporting their fees to the federal government.

A recent analysis by KindiCare, an app that compares the cost and quality of daycare centres, reveals a huge gap in fees paid by parents across Australia.

Daycare costs are rocketing above $35,000 a year in Brisbane, with families in some suburbs slugged twice as much as others for high-quality care.

Fees are soaring towards $1000 a week in Sydney, as families in struggle to pay for Australia's most expensive daycare.

Sydney has eight of the most expensive areas across Australia - topped by the silvertail suburb of Rose Bay, where the average daycare fee is $168 per day.

Childcare fees are climbing above $30,000 a year in Adelaide, with families in some suburbs slugged 50 per cent more for the same high-quality care.

Childcare bills of more than $800 a week are putting pressure on cash-strapped Victorian families, with parents in city suburbs paying twice as much as those in the country.

In Tasmania, some parents are paying 70 per cent more for care of similar quality.

The Hobart suburb of Bellerive has the state's most expensive childcare, costing $125 a day on average, with the cheapest childcare costing $73 a day in Perth, outside Launceston.

Daycare fees in Darwin average $130 per day, compared to the cheapest of $85 in The Gap and $89 a day in Alice Springs.

Originally published as Govt dumps 'secretive' daycare centres