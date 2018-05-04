Govt calling to ask about mystery stink

IPSWICH residents have been receiving phone calls asking about unwanted smells in their area.

For years residents have been complaining of foul odours in the Ripley, Swanbank, New Chum and Collingwood Park areas, although the smell is reportedly not exclusive to those areas.

Last month the State Government announced an online survey asking Ipswich residents to give feedback on any odour they experience at home.

The Environment Department has also engaged a consulting company to carry out phone surveys, it confirmed this week.

The optional phone survey targets residents in areas bordering Swanbank including Ripley, Redbank Plains, Raceview, Flinders View, Collingwood Park, Blackstone, Ebbw Vale and Dinmore, a department spokesperson said.

"In addition to the online survey available for all Ipswich residents, the Department of Environment and Science has engaged an independent consultant to carry out a detailed phone survey to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to provide feedback," the spokesperson said.

The phone survey follows the same format as the online survey, released on April 17.

Only two days remain for residents to have their say.

>>Take the online survey here

When the survey was first released, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the government wanted to hear residents' thoughts and experiences with odour in Ipswich, including the type of smells and details about when and where they were happening.

It follows a spike in complaints about the 'mystery' odour.

"This feedback will help the government to better understand any ongoing nuisance odour issues in the community, and assist with managing it effectively," Ms Enoch said, in April.

"I want to assure the Ipswich community that the Department of Environment and Science has been engaging with industry, affected residents, other relevant stakeholders and concerned members of the public on this matter and has been working to pinpoint potential sources.

"There are a number of industry activities within and around the suburbs reported to be affected, and the department will take appropriate action where any non-compliant activities are detected.

"We take this matter seriously and have carried out a targeted compliance program in an effort to effectively manage the issue."

The closing date for the survey is 6 May 2018.

Odours can be reported to the Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372 at any time or by email at pollutionhotline@ehp.qld. gov.au.