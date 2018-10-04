The Governor's advice for Ipswich council staff

SPEAKER: Governor Paul de Jersey (right) speaks to Ipswich City Council staff at a reception and lunch this week.

GOVERNOR Paul de Jersey, the last hope of 11 councillors facing dismissal, has offered messages of hope to Ipswich City Council staff.

Mr de Jersey was begged by former councillors last month to refuse to sign the state's "undemocratic" dismissal legislation into law.

Their attempts failed and this week Mr de Jersey attended the Civic Centre for a lunch with some of the organisation's staff.

"I understand this is a challenging time for both yourselves and for the wider Ipswich community, however it is a journey which will showcase the resilience of your city," he told staff.

"Ipswich is a proud city, a city built on industry and defence, and your community is renowned for facing adversity with unshakable optimism and resolve.

"The traits of unity, dedication and commitment are the Queensland way, and they will continue to serve you and the City of Ipswich well."

Mr de Jersey revealed his mother was born in Ipswich and said he took an active interest in the city.

He met administrator Greg Chemello, the interim management committee and senior executives before attending the lunch.

Mr Chemello said it was great to see Mr de Jersey taking an active interest in the council, its staff and the City of Ipswich.

"I wish you all the very best for the future," Mr de Jersey said.