Governor retraces steps with launch of kids’ book

Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey (centre) meets with Mayor Teresa Harding and Ipswich community leaders.

QUEENSLAND Governor Paul de Jersey’s visit to Ipswich this week was something of a return to an old stomping ground.

The former Ipswich Central Boys School student was at what we now know at Ipswich Central State School, where his father Ronald was also headmaster under its previous guise.

Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey (back, centre) returned to Ipswich Central State School this week, where he met principal Roger Sheehan (back left) and student leaders, as well as Mayor Teresa Harding.

The Governor’s familial links to the city also extend to his mother, Moya, who was born here.

Justice de Jersey addressed Central’s assembly before reading his new children’s book, Gavel the Vice-Regal Dog.

There was also time for Justice de Jersey to meet with Mayor Teresa Harding to discuss local issues and check on progress at reconstructed mall.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Governor to Ipswich, and to brief His Excellency on our region’s future direction and council initiatives,” Cr Harding said.

Stage two of the redevelopment officially opens later this year.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding, Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey and Ipswich Art Gallery director Michael Beckmann discuss the exhibition by local artist Kyle Stevens, Ways of Water.

The Governor also hosted a community leader’s morning tea and spoke to a wide range of community members and they discussed topics from business to the environment and building a strong community.

Justice de Jersey was given a tour of the Ipswich Art Gallery looking at local exhibition Ways of Water by Kylie Stevens after meeting with Ipswich Defence Industry businesses leaders.