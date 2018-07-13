Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Government departments handballing PFAS queries

Helen Spelitis
by
13th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOVERNMENT departments are handballing concerns about PFAS contamination to one another.

The Defence Department is undertaking an investigation into PFAS contamination at RAAF Amberley Base but has been hesitant in some cases to publicise information.

PFAS chemicals were present in firefighting foam used on-base and present a potential health risk.

In June, Queensland Health made an announcement warning residents not to eat fish caught in either Bremer River or Warrill Creek.

The announcement was made weeks after test results were returned on samples, showing fish contained levels of PFAS exceeding the safe standards for human consumption.

Despite Defence being the lead agency on the issue the announcement was not made jointly and Queensland Health insiders say advice was provided several times recommending the Defence Department go public.

This week, Defence directed queries about the erection of signage along Ipswich waterways to Ipswich City Council.

The council offered to assist in erecting the warning signs but a council representative said ultimately "responsibility for warning signs rests with the Department of Defence and Queensland Health".

In a later query, a Defence representative confirmed the Federal department would pay for the production and erection of signs but said "any further queries should be directed to the council".

This sign will be erected along the Bremer River and Warrill Creek, warning people not to eat fish caught in either waterway as testing has shown high levels of PFAS chemcials.
This sign will be erected along the Bremer River and Warrill Creek, warning people not to eat fish caught in either waterway as testing has shown high levels of PFAS chemcials.

Emails seen by the QT show environmental expert and Ipswich resident Dr Bill Freeland has been bounced between the council and the Defence Department on a query regarding PFAS warning signage.

He is now waiting on a response from the council after the query was sent back by Defence.

In June, Dr Freeland called on authorities to place warning signs along the waterways, warning people of the potential health risks saying a short-term letter box drop is "inadequate".

The Defence investigation is ongoing.

Related Items

Show More
defence ipswich pfas raaf base amberely
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    Council News Stirling Hinchliffe reveals what forced his hand and why the council's Supreme Court challenge 'reeks of a situation about survival.'

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:04 AM
    Meat pies and ice coffee

    premium_icon Meat pies and ice coffee

    Softball and Baseball Campbell's not-so secret recipe for home run success.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    premium_icon Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    Crime Driver accused of crashing into biker and leaving the accident scene

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    World class trails see Silvestro swaps four wheels for two

    premium_icon World class trails see Silvestro swaps four wheels for two

    News Swiss Supercars ace hits region's bike trail

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners