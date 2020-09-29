Government to spend $38 million on train station upgrade

THE State Government will spend $38 million upgrading an Ipswich train station to improve parking, disability access and safety, while adding a bike enclosure.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said 250 “local jobs” would be created during the overhaul of Bundamba station.

It comes as an independent advisory council was established by Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government to advise it on accessibility for transport and road projects across the state.

“I’ve been listening to feedback from our local community, including those who signed my online petition calling for an upgrade, and this is a real win for Bundamba commuters,” Mr McCallum said.

LOCAL NEWS: Shows won’t be the same without legend Syd

“The upgrade will include a new footbridge with lifts, raised platforms, accessible carparks and a new bike enclosure.

“(It) follows upgrades at Redbank and Ebbw Vale stations.

“We’re committed to making Queensland’s publicly-owned train network accessible for everyone.

“We’ve recently launched new services on our local Ipswich and Springfield lines.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the State Government was spending a record $23 billion on transport and roads.

“Queenslanders have stepped up when it comes to managing the health impacts of COVID-19, and as a result we’ve been able to get on with delivering better public transport as part of our plan for economic recovery,” he said.

READ MORE: Popular tennis courts no longer free to use

“Building roads and transport doesn’t just benefit the community when it’s done, it also supports jobs during construction and offers improved connectivity to work, school and essential services.

“With funding for Bundamba now locked in it means we can get the ball rolling on the necessary planning that needs to be done, consult with the community on what they’d like to see, and get shovels in the ground as soon as possible.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.