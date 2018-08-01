Menu
Backflip: New policy requires a court order to release any My Health Record information without consent.
Backdown over My Health Record

by AAP
1st Aug 2018 6:58 AM

POLICE will not be able to access a patient's My Health Record data without a court order, after Health Minister Greg Hunt succumbed to pressure over privacy concerns.

Mr Hunt announced on Tuesday night the My Health Record Act would be changed, bringing it into line with the existing Australian Digital Health Agency policy.

"This policy requires a court order to release any My Health Record information without consent," he said in a statement.

"The amendment will ensure no record can be released to police or government agencies, for any purpose, without a court order."

Mr Hunt said no documents had been released in more than six years under the Agency's policy and no documents would be released without a court order.

"This change to the My Health Record Act will therefore remove any ambiguity on this matter," he said.

"In addition, the government will also amend Labor's 2012 legislation to ensure if someone wishes to cancel their record they will be able to do so permanently, with their record deleted from the system."

The changes come after talks with the Australian Medical Association and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

The changes will be made "as soon as possible".

