Study says shark population ‘low’ at deadly beach

Cid Harbour was the site of three shark attacks last year. Photo: Daryl Wright.

THE WHITSUNDAYS' Cid Harbour is notorious for shark attacks but a recent report commissioned by the government found a low amount of sharks in the same waters that saw one man die and another two nearly fatally injured last year.

The report by Biopixel Oceans Foundation found that during the sampling period from the 13th to 19th of December last year overall "the number of sharks using Cid Harbour at the time of sampling were low."

However Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said people are still not to swim in Cid Harbour.

"The preliminary report is just the first stage of the 12 month research program we committed to after the attacks in Cid Harbour," he said.

"The final report will hopefully tell us more but our advice remains the same … do not swim in Cid Harbour."

Five sharks in the harbour were tagged with acoustic transmitters during the research, including four tiger sharks and one scalloped hammerhead shark, with three of these sharks providing movement information to show they have left the harbour but remain in the Whitsundays region.

The preliminary report details how there was a notable absence of bull sharks and instead the catches and sightings were mostly tiger, spot-tail and tawny nurse sharks.

Both the state and federal government awarded $275,000 to Biopixel to conduct research into the prevalence of sharks in the Harbour as part of a five point plan to improve safety and tourism in the area, with no one permitted to swim in the harbour until the assessment is finalised.

About 9am this morning, a tagged tiger shark was recorded in the proximity of Cid Harbour.