Government sinks lower as east coast burns

GRIM SEARCH: A police officer attends a burnt out section of Torrington to search for possible loss of life in Glen Innes. Photo: Getty Images

GRIM SEARCH: A police officer attends a burnt out section of Torrington to search for possible loss of life in Glen Innes. Photo: Getty Images

OPINION:

JUST when you thought this Federal Government couldn't sink any lower, it has.

Barnaby Joyce's comments about bushfire victims most likely voting for the Green party were disgraceful.

He claimed he'd tried to make a point of respecting people in alternate areas, and he'd been misrepresented.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack this week said people didn't need to hear the "ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies at this time", and it was not the time to be talking about climate change.

But I won't hold my breath for McCormack to tear strips off Mr Joyce for his politically charged comments.

All Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to have to offer is thoughts and prayers, while the most populated coast in the country burns.

This callous, cold-hearted government has now resorted to blaming policies of a Greens party which has never even been in power at a state or federal level, for the predicament this tinder-dry nation is in.

If that isn't the worst attempt at leadership seen in this country in a long time, I don't know what is.

This government has done little to reverse the decline of the Murray-Darling, and continues to try and turn climate change and its effects into an ideological battle.

Some 23 former emergency service leaders with more than 600 years' experience, have been trying to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss how to better prepare for worsening extreme weather, which they say is being fuelled by climate change.

That he won't meet them himself speaks volumes for his pathetic 'leadership'.